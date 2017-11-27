Boise Regional Realtors Foundation donates to 13 Ada County nonprofits

The Boise Regional Realtors Foundation, the charitable arm of the Boise Regional Realtors (BRR), awarded 13 Ada County nonprofit organizations with grants worth $30,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle. Funds for grants are raised throughout the year by members of BRR.

The 2017 grant recipients are:

Boise Firefighters Local 149 Burnout Fund ̶ $1,300 to provide fire victims with immediate resources for food, shelter and clothing.

Boise Rescue Mission/City Light Home for Women & Children ̶ $2,500 to provide program support for the City Life Home for Women & Children including the Emergency Services Program, New Life Program, Transitional Housing Program and Children’s Program.

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity ̶ $2,000 to assist with construction costs for affordable homes at 46th & Adams in Garden City.

CATCH, Inc. (Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless) ̶ $3,000 to assist families transitioning from homeless shelters into their own homes.

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers ̶ $2,000 to fund scholarships for children who homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless.

Good Samaritan League ̶ $3,000 to remove a large tree on the State Street property.

Jesse Tree ̶ $2,500 to provide rental assistance services in Ada County.

LEAP Charities, Inc. ̶ $2,500 to help purchase five condominiums for use as refugee transitional housing.

Life’s Kitchen ̶ $3,000 to nutritious meals at the Interfaith Sanctuary shelter.

NeighborWorks ̶ $2,500 to help fund the Paint the Town program.

The Salvation Army ̶ $2,000 to support the Finally Home “transition in place” program.

Women’s and Children’s Alliance ̶ $2,500 to support emergency and transitional shelters for victims fleeing domestic and/or sexual violence.

West Ada School District ̶ $1,200 to support the High School + Homeless = Success program which provides a small monthly housing stipend for unaccompanied homeless youth, ages 18-21.