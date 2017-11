Opera Idaho Soprano Emily Hansen has advanced in district-level auditions for the Metropolitan Opera National Council.

Hansen made her Opera Idaho debut as Adina in the company’s performance of L’elisir d’amore in Pocatello on Nov. 3. She auditioned for the Metropolitan Opera the next day.

Hansen is Opera Idaho’s Artist-in-Residence for the 2017/2018 season. She received a master’s degree in opera performance from the University of Texas at Austin.