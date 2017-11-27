Quantcast
Idaho Foodbank receives donations from Albertsons, Micron

By: IBR Staff November 27, 2017 0

Albertsons employees bring donations to the Idaho Foodbank. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Foodbank.

The Idaho Foodbank has received donations from Albertsons and Micron.

Albertsons donated 2,616 full turkey dinners to the Idaho Foodbank on Nov. 16 as a result of its “Turkey Bucks” campaign where shoppers at Albertsons all over Idaho donated to help Idaho families in need.

Micron employees continued a 16-year tradition of donating turkeys and hams to the Idaho Foodbank. This year’s donation of 1,344 turkeys and 451 hams brings the 16-year total to more than 24,000 turkeys and hams for Idaho families.

 

