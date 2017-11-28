Morgan Timoney joins Zions Bank

Morgan Timoney has joined Zions Bank as a mortgage lending officer. In this role, Timoney is responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending throughout the Wood River Valley. She is based at Zions Bank’s Wood River Valley Financial Center in Ketchum.

Timoney has nine years of banking experience, including roles as a private mortgage banker with Wells Fargo and personal financial representative with Mountain West Bank. Timoney holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Utah State University.