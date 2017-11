The Residence Inn in downtown Boise held a grand opening celebration on Nov. 14. The 10-story, all-suite upscale hotel with an onsite bar is a new style of Residence Inn by Marriott. The grand opening featured self-guided tours of hotel suites, meeting spaces, public facilities and a chance to meet the Residence Inn team, owners and local dignitaries. Event proceeds went to benefit the FACES Family Justice Center.

