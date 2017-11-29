Quantcast
Andrea Thomas-Reynolds named president of education services for Athlos Academies

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2017 0

andrea-thomas-reynolds-copyAndrea Thomas-Reynolds has been named president of education services for Athlos Academies.

Thomas-Reynolds previously served as chief network growth officer at Athlos Academies. Prior to joining Athlos Academies, Dr. Thomas-Reynolds spent four years as general manager of the Gulf Coast region for Pearson North America. Before that, she served as CEO of the Algiers Charter Schools Association, a charter management organization in New Orleans.

Thomas-Reynolds holds a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University of New Orleans, a master’s degree in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and organization management from the University of Pennsylvania.

