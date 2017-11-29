Quantcast
Home / News / Boise acquires 840 acres of open space next to Stack Rock Reserve (access required)

Boise acquires 840 acres of open space next to Stack Rock Reserve (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 29, 2017 0

The Boise City Council on Nov. 28 agreed to purchase 840 acres of open space adjacent to the city’s Stack Rock Reserve near the Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area for $420,000, according to a city news release. The city bought the land from AR Boise LLC at an agreed price of $500 per acres. The registered ...

