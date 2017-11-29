Limelight Ketchum Community Fund supports 9 community organizations

The Limelight Ketchum Community Fund has awarded almost $30,000 in grants to nine organizations operating in the Wood River Valley through a donor-advised fund of the Idaho Community Foundation.

Established in 2016, the Fund is financed by contributions from the Limelight Hotel Ketchum’s operations, by employees through an optional paycheck deduction, and by guests through an optional $1-per-night donation. The three-member board of directors, made up of Limelight Hotel Ketchum employees, determines which qualified applicants receive a grant.

The nine organizations that received grants were: Crisis Hotline: 24/7 Telephone Hotline, Flourish Foundation: Mindful Awareness Program, Girls on the Run – Wood River Valley, Hailey Public Library: After School Camp, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, Mountain Rides: Bus Pass Scholarship Program, Senior Connection: Senior Transportation, The Advocates: Smart About Money Economic Empowerment, and Wood River High School’s climbing club.