Stinker Stores held its second annual “Stomp Out Hunger” campaign from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13. Stinker Stores customers were encouraged to add donations to their final totals at the register to support the Idaho Foodbank. This year customers raised $56,772 and Stinker Stores added another $25,000. The total of $81,772 is enough to provide food for 408,860 meals.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google