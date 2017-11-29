The Idaho Food Bank Fund selects 34 organizations to receive grants

The Idaho Food Bank Fund has selected 34 Idaho organizations as grant recipients.

The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Foodbank, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho, and Catholic Charities of Idaho. Taxpayers can donate to the fund on the Idaho State Income Tax Form 40.

The Fund accepts grant applications from Idaho nonprofits that provide hunger relief and distributed $110,000 this year.

To see a full list of the organizations selected to receive grants, click here.