Two members of IWUA honored at 86th Annual Convention of the National Water Resource Association

Two members of the Idaho Water Users Association were honored at the 86th Annual Convention of the National Water Resource Association Nov. 15-17 in Tucson.

Norm Semanko of Boise was presented the John M. Sayre Leadership Award. Dale Swensen of Saint Anthony was presented the NWRA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Semanko’s award is given annually by the NWRA board to an individual or entity who has exhibited service and leadership in promoting the goals and objectives of the association. Semanko has been an NWRA board member for 17 years including a stint as NWRA president in 2005. He is also an active member of the NWRA Litigation Review Committee. He served as IWUA executive director and general counsel from 2000 to 2017.

Swensen’s award recognizes NWRA members and individuals who have actively served in the leadership of the association for many years and who, by their activities and service to the goals and objective of the association, merit life member status. Swensen served on the IWUA and NWRA boards for 15 years. He will retire this winter after 40 years as the executive director of Fremont Madison Irrigation District.