Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / After a decade, North End church project enters home stretch (access required)

After a decade, North End church project enters home stretch (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen November 30, 2017 0

It’s been 10 years since Jon Swarthout, then the leader of a small children’s dance program in the Treasure Valley, decided to buy a stately stone church in Hyde Park that had fallen on hard times. Swarthout planned to turn the church into the headquarters for Treasure Valley Children’s Institute for the Arts, an evolving nonprofit ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo