Forest Service plans public meetings on Idaho open-pit mine

The U.S. Forest Service is holding public meetings on a proposed open-pit molybdenum mine a Canadian company wants to build in the Boise National Forest in central Idaho.

The agency on Nov. 28 announced meetings on Dec. 5 in Boise, Dec. 6 in Idaho City and Dec. 7 in Garden Valley.

The agency is accepting comments as it prepares a supplemental environmental assessment for the mine planned by Vancouver, British Columbia-based American CuMo Mining Corp.

A federal court ruling last year ordered the Forest Service to re-evaluate the potential harm an open-pit mine could cause to Sacajawea’s bitterroot.

About 80 percent of the known population of the plant is in the Boise National Forest where the mining company says the largest unmined deposit of molybdenum in the world is also located.