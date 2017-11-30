Quantcast
Jessica Flynn, Wendy Olson join WCA board of directors



By: IBR Staff November 30, 2017 0

Jessica Flynn and Wendy Olson have been elected to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance board of directors.





Jessica Flynn has spent the past decade as the CEO of the Boise communication firm Red Sky. She holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and specializes in crisis communication, public relations, stakeholder engagement and storytelling.





Wendy Olson is a law partner at Stoel Rives, LLP in Boise. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Drake University and obtained her juris doctor from Stanford Law School in 1990. Olson served as the United States attorney for the District of Idaho from 2010 to 2017, an office she was appointed to by President Barack Obama. As a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 1997 until her appointment as U.S. attorney, she worked extensively on domestic and sexual assault issues, including prosecuting child sexual assault and exploitation cases and serving as liaison to the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

 

