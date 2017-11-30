Mitch Minnette to lead Nampa Chamber of Commerce

Mitch Minnette has been selected as the new president and CEO of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, effective Jan. 8. Debbie Kling, the current president and CEO, has been elected mayor of Nampa and will take office Jan. 2. Kling’s last day in her position with the Nampa Chamber will be Dec. 22.

Minnette was the executive director for the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa for 10 years, and most recently served as the executive director for the College of Western Idaho Foundation. Minnette is also a Nampa Chamber of Commerce board member.