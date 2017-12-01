John Hughes joins Hawley Troxell

Attorney John C. Hughes joined Hawley Troxell on Dec. 1 as a member of the firm’s Employment and Tax Practice Groups with focus on ERISA/employee benefits. Hughes is a former president and board member of the Boise Chapter of the Western Pension and Benefits Council. He is also a member of the Southern Idaho Compensation and Benefits Association, City Club of Boise, and the Human Resources Association of Treasure Valley.

Hughes is a member of the Idaho State Bar and the California State Bar. He received a J.D. from California Western School of Law in San Diego and a bachelor’s degree in communications from State University of New York in Buffalo.