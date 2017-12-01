Quantcast
Multi-state Stoel Rives law firm moves accounting office to Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 1, 2017 0

The 10-city Stoel Rives business law firm relocated its company-wide accounting office in July from Portland to Boise. The 15-person accounting team, now in temporary space, will move to 3,600 square feet on the 18th floor of the U.S. Bank Plaza in early January. The 53-person Stoel Rives Boise office already fills the entire 14,229-square-foot 19th ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

