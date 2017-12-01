Renee DeHaas promoted to director of patient safety at West Valley Medical Center

Renee DeHaas, RN, has been promoted to director of patient safety for West Valley Medical Center. DeHaas will oversee safety and risk management initiatives at the hospital and work closely with staff and leadership to promote an overall culture of safety.

DeHaas has been a nurse for 10 years and most recently served as risk manager for West Valley. Prior to that, DeHaas was manager of the Idaho Surgery Center. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Hawaii Pacific University and MBA from Northwest Nazarene University.