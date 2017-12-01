Quantcast
Roundup 12.1.17

December 1, 2017

Waleli Wellness Inc. leased 1,580 square feet at Fairview Lakes Office Complex, 1830 N. Lakes Place, in Meridian. Jane Evans with DK Commercial represented the landlord and Dave Christensen with KW Commercial represented the tenant. Clairvoyance Studios LLC leased 1,125 square feet at 116 S. 13th St. in Nampa. Chase Erkins and David Gronbeck of Lee ...

