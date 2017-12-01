Tyson McGuffin earns $3,500 as part of first-ever Pickleball Player Incentive Pool program

Tyson McGuffin of Hayden captured his first-ever major pickleball championship Nov. 30, winning the Men’s Singles Open Division of 2017 USA Pickleball Association National Championships, at Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort in Casa Grande, Arizona. Tyson’s victory propelled him to the No. 1 men’s singles ranking in the world for Pickleball, a sport that has an estimated 2.5 million players.

In addition to tournament earnings of $900 for winning Nationals, McGuffin received a $3,500 performance bonus from Selkirk Sport, a pickleball paddle producer in Hayden