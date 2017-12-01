Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Tyson McGuffin earns $3,500 as part of first-ever Pickleball Player Incentive Pool program

Tyson McGuffin earns $3,500 as part of first-ever Pickleball Player Incentive Pool program

By: IBR Staff December 1, 2017 0

Tyson McGuffin competes in the Pickleball National Championship. Photo courtesy of Selkirk Sport.

Tyson McGuffin competes in the Pickleball National Championship. Photo courtesy of Selkirk Sport.

Tyson McGuffin of Hayden captured his first-ever major pickleball championship Nov. 30, winning the Men’s Singles Open Division of 2017 USA Pickleball Association National Championships, at Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort in Casa Grande, Arizona. Tyson’s victory propelled him to the No. 1 men’s singles ranking in the world for Pickleball, a sport that has an estimated 2.5 million players.

In addition to tournament earnings of $900 for winning Nationals, McGuffin received a $3,500 performance bonus from Selkirk Sport, a pickleball paddle producer in Hayden

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo