Lawsuit: Home Depot Discriminated Against Mom With Newborn

A former Home Depot assistant supervisor in southwestern Idaho has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging sex and pregnancy discrimination.

The Idaho Statesman reports the lawsuit alleges the company violated federal law by refusing to allow the woman breaks to pump breast milk and store it for her newborn child while working for the company in Nampa. The woman also contends the company retaliated against her for asserting her rights.

Home Depot spokesman Matt Harrigan said the company disagrees with the claims in the lawsuit but declined to comment, saying the company would address them in court. The lawsuit, filed Nov. 27 in U.S. District Court, seeks at least $75,000 in damages.

“It is unfortunate that a company such as Home Depot has not taken the appropriate steps to make sure its female employees who are pregnant and nursing are treated fairly,” attorney Shelly Cozakos, who is representing the woman, said in a statement to the newspaper. “This is an important issue for all mothers who work outside the home, and their families.”

The lawsuit also said that store director scheduled the woman to work 10-hour shifts for seven consecutive days. The woman “had not been scheduled for shifts of this duration with no days off prior to going on her Family and Medical Leave Act leave and was surprised by the rigorous schedule” placed her on, Cozakos wrote.

According to the complaint, the company’s discrimination and repeated misconduct resulted in an intolerable work environment. The lawsuit also said the woman’s breast milk began drying up and she was unable to provide her child the quantity needed. The woman resigned earlier this year, a few weeks after having returned to work.