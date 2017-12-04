Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Eastern Idaho unifies its economic development efforts (access required)

Eastern Idaho unifies its economic development efforts (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 4, 2017 0

Eastern Idaho has unified on the economic development front. Pocatello is the last of the region's larger cities to join the Idaho Falls-based Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, or REDI. Rexburg joined REDI in January and Chubbuck joined it in June. REDI has now recruited all the larger communities between Rexburg and Pocatello since its ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo