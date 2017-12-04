Melissa Nodzu joins Indian Creek Plaza as director of events

Melissa Nodzu joined Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell on Nov. 13 as the director of events. At Indian Creek Plaza, Nodzu will oversee event and vendor operations, manage the ice rink/ribbon Skate Shop and facilitate volunteer enrichment.

Nodzu was the previously the market director for the Capital City Public Market and has worked in conjunction with celebrations such as Taste & Craft, Boise Blizzard, Meridian Dairy Days, Onward Shay Marathon Expo, Eagle Saturday Market, and Art4Art Idaho.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in visual arts-photography and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from Boise State University.