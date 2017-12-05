Quantcast
Dan Hammon promoted to senior VP regional credit officer at D. L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff December 5, 2017 0

dan-hammon-copyDan Hammon has been promoted to senior vice president and regional credit officer for eastern Idaho at D. L. Evans Bank. Hammon has 37 years of banking experience in eastern Idaho. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance from Idaho State University, an associate’s degree in business administration from Ricks College, and is also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and Northwest Agricultural School.

Hammon is located at the Rigby branch of D. L. Evans Bank.

