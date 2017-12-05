Eric Winford is the new University of Idaho Rangeland Center associate director

Eric Winford joins the University of Idaho Rangeland Center as associate director. With headquarters at the U of I Boise offices, Winford will lead the Rangeland Center’s efforts to provide science and solutions for rangelands.

Winford previously worked with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife as project coordinator for the Teanaway Community Forest. Prior to that, he worked for the California Fire Science Consortium as an ecologist at the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

He holds a master’s degree in geography from the University of California, Davis and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.