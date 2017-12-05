Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Idaho Falls Community Family Clinic celebrates grand opening

Idaho Falls Community Family Clinic celebrates grand opening

By: IBR Staff December 5, 2017 0

Front row (l-r): Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce; Arnold Cantu, Community Family Clinic administrator; Mike Richards, chamber ambassador; Enrique Rivera, Community Council of Idaho Board president; Clayne Bodily, chamber ambassador; Tom Hally, Idaho Falls City Council president; Ted Parkinson, chamber ambassador. Photo courtesy of Community Council of Idaho.

Front row (l-r): Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce; Arnold Cantu, Community Family Clinic administrator; Mike Richards, chamber ambassador; Enrique Rivera, Community Council of Idaho Board president; Clayne Bodily, chamber ambassador; Tom Hally, Idaho Falls City Council president; Ted Parkinson, chamber ambassador. Photo courtesy of Community Council of Idaho.

Idaho Falls Community Family Clinic held a grand opening ceremony for its new, larger facility. Operated by Community Council of Idaho, CFC is the only federally qualified income-based health clinic in Idaho Falls. The prior facility only had 5 exam rooms. The new facility has 16.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo