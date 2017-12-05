Idaho Falls Community Family Clinic celebrates grand opening
By: IBR Staff
December 5, 2017
1:00 pm Tue, December 5, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Front row (l-r): Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce; Arnold Cantu, Community Family Clinic administrator; Mike Richards, chamber ambassador; Enrique Rivera, Community Council of Idaho Board president; Clayne Bodily, chamber ambassador; Tom Hally, Idaho Falls City Council president; Ted Parkinson, chamber ambassador. Photo courtesy of Community Council of Idaho.
Idaho Falls Community Family Clinic held a grand opening ceremony for its new, larger facility. Operated by Community Council of Idaho, CFC is the only federally qualified income-based health clinic in Idaho Falls. The prior facility only had 5 exam rooms. The new facility has 16.