Ridley’s expands McCall supermarket, adds sushi bar

Ridley’s Family Markets will wrap up its expansion of its McCall supermarket by 15,000 square feet in January, a company official said.

The larger 50,000-square-foot store featured a newfull-service sushi bar and coffee shop, and a produce section that is double the size of the previous one, with a fresh-cut fruit and vegetable area, said Mark Ridley, Ridley’s operations director.

The McCall store will have the sixth sushi bar among Ridley’s 31 stores, he said.

TAIT & Associates of Boise is the architect and Wadman Corp. of Ogden, Utah, is the general contractor. Construction started in August.

Ridley did not disclose the cost of the expansion.

The Ridley’s expansion follows the August completion of the Albertsons remodel and expansion of the former Paul’s Market in McCall.