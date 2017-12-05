Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Ridley’s expands McCall supermarket, adds sushi bar

Ridley’s expands McCall supermarket, adds sushi bar

By: Teya Vitu December 5, 2017 0

The early stages of expansion work at the Ridley's Family Market in McCall as seen in September. Photo by Teya Vitu.

The early stages of expansion work at the Ridley’s Family Market in McCall as seen in September. Photo by Teya Vitu.

Ridley’s Family Markets will wrap up its expansion of its McCall supermarket by 15,000 square feet in January, a company official said.

The larger 50,000-square-foot store featured a newfull-service sushi bar and coffee shop, and a produce section that is double the size of the previous one, with a fresh-cut fruit and vegetable area, said Mark Ridley, Ridley’s operations director.

The McCall store will have the sixth sushi bar among Ridley’s 31 stores, he said.

TAIT & Associates of Boise is the architect and Wadman Corp. of Ogden, Utah, is the general contractor. Construction started in August.

Ridley did not disclose the cost of the expansion.

The Ridley’s expansion follows the August completion of the Albertsons remodel and expansion of the former Paul’s Market in McCall.

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo