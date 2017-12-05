Quantcast
SoCal apartment managers are buyers of Federal Way property (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 5, 2017 0

The unnamed party that placed the winning $1.893 million bid on undeveloped Federal Way property in front of the Orchard Post Office is a southern California apartment management firm. Trinity Property Consultants, based in Irvine, Calif., ultimately bid twice the assessed value of the 7.93 acres in a June 21 auction that included complete architectural plans ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

