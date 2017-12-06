Quantcast
CEO Jean DeLuca retires from Delta Dental Idaho

CEO Jean DeLuca retires from Delta Dental Idaho

By: IBR Staff December 6, 2017 0

Jean DeLuca, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Idaho, is retiring after serving for seven years.

DeLuca led the development and implementation of the company’s individual and family plans and expanded the delivery of community outreach programs and services for children and adult populations statewide. She also has served on community and industry boards and committees.

The Delta Dental of Idaho board of directors has named Greg Donaca interim CEO, effective immediately. Donaca joined Delta Dental in 2008 and has served as the company’s CFO since 2010. Donaca has been a CPA since 1993 and is a member of the American Institution of Certified Public Accountants and the Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants.

