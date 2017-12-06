Costco Nampa fundraises for children’s services at St. Luke’s Nampa Hospital

Costco Nampa raised $86,891 at St. Luke’s Nampa Hospital as part of its Children’s Miracle Network campaign. The donation will go toward the newborn intensive care unit and children’s services at the Nampa hospital.

Costco fundraised during its annual Miracle Balloon Campaign, where members were invited to make a donation at the time of checkout and encouraged to write their names on the balloons. The balloons were displayed throughout the warehouse. At the end of the campaign, Costco provided a matching contribution.

The Nampa Costco warehouse is 21st nationwide for funds raised for Children’s Miracle Network.