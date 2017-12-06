Gov. Otter appoints Idaho Falls lawmaker to tax commission

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed Republican Rep. Janet Trujillo of Idaho Falls to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Otter made the surprise announcement Dec. 5 at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho’s annual conference. Otter said he was informing the audience at the same time he was alerting Trujillo of her new appointment.

Trujillo recently faced scrutiny after accepting an extra $6,400 to cover the cost of living in a separate residence during the legislative session in Boise, even though she is married to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, who lives roughly 20 miles away from the Statehouse. Moyle receives a smaller per diem during the session.

According to legislative rules, Trujillo didn’t violate the system, but the situation has sparked renewed interest in possible changes.

The tax commission has had a vacant seat since July.