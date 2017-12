Rebecca Vincen-Brown has been appointed manager of the Touchmark Health & Fitness Club. Rebecca Vincen-Brown has been appointed manager of the Touchmark Health & Fitness Club.

Vincen-Brown is a certified functional aging specialist and personal trainer. She is earning her master’s degree in athletic administration from Idaho State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree. Previously, she worked at Touchmark as a life enrichment and wellness assistant and as a graduate teaching assistant at Idaho State.