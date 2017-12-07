Quantcast
First paid parking lots in Ketchum, maybe parking meters next? (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 7, 2017 0

The first pay surface parking lots opened Nov. 20 in Ketchum. Drivers have to pay $1.50 per hour at the two city-operated parking lots at Second Street/Washington Avenue and Sixth Street/Leadville Avenue. The city will reassess the price after six months. The city paved over free, dirt parking lots over the summer to create the paid parking ...

