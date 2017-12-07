James Latta joins board of Treasure Valley Children’s Theater

James Latta has joined the board of the Treasure Valley Children’s Theater. Latta is the senior vice president for business development and a commercial relationship officer at Idaho First Bank. He has 35 years of banking experience, formerly as the president of Idaho Banking Company in Boise, before that president of First Bank of Idaho in Ketchum, and most recently as a commercial lender from Bank of the Cascades.

Latta holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame and an master’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University. Over the last 18 years he has served on the board of the Tucson Metropolitan YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, Idaho Community Bankers Association, Idaho Bankers Association, Hailey Chamber of Commerce, Ketchum / Sun Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Metro Boise Chamber of Commerce.