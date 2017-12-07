Jeff Werner, Mathew Graham, Zane Cradic join T-O Engineers

Jeff Werner has joined T-O Engineers as transportation project manager. He previously served as project manager on Idaho Transportation Department and Ada County Highway District projects. Prior to that, Werner worked for HW Lochner and Washington Group International. In addition to Werner’s transportation project management duties, he will help spearhead T-O’s services using drones as a survey and video tool.

Mathew Graham has joined T-O Engineers Municipal Group as a new project engineer. He holds a master’s degree from California State University Fresno and has been a licensed professional engineer in California since 2013. Graham has experience working on municipal sewer and water projects, sewer modeling, and related projects in the Fresno/Clovis area.

Zane Cradic has joined T-O Engineers Transportation Group as a new staff engineer. He holds a bachelor’s in engineering from the Arizona State University. He spent the last few years working in materials testing and geotechnical engineering.