Parma building permits top $3 million (access required)

Parma building permits top $3 million (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 7, 2017 0

A sharp rise in the value of building permits issued in Parma this year reflects a sudden growth of business in the small western Idaho city. Parma issued building permits valued at $3.3 million in 2017. Last year, it issued permits valued at less than $100,000, Parma Mayor Nathan Leigh said. Leigh anticipates the increase in value ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

