Experts: TSheets sale will bring more attention to Idaho tech

Experts: TSheets sale will bring more attention to Idaho tech (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 8, 2017

The Dec. 5 acquisition of Eagle-based timesheet software company TSheets is good news for Idaho technology companies, say local industry leaders. TSheets, which was launched in 2006, announced Dec. 5 it was acquired by Mountain View, Calif.-based accounting software vendor Intuit. “This transaction, alongside the Clearwater Analytics transaction, shows that companies can go from startup all the ...

