Home / News / Business News / Parma will light up its airport runway (access required)

Parma will light up its airport runway (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 8, 2017 0

The 3,700-foot runway at Parma Municipal Airport will be the first Idaho airport with solar-powered runway lighting. The Parma airport will the 14th among the 31 smaller community airports in Idaho with on-demand runway lighting enabling 24-hour take-offs and landings, said Bill Statham, airport planning and development manager at the aeronautics division of the Idaho Transportation ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

