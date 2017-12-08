Quantcast
Home / Good Works / Portneuf Medical Center donates $2.5 million gift to ISU’s Family Medicine Residency program

By: IBR Staff December 8, 2017 0

Portneuf Medical Center CEO Dan Ordyna discusses the medical center's $2.5 million annual gift to the Pocatello Family Medicine Residency. Seated: Dr. William Woodhouse, Family Practice Residency; ISU President Arthur Vailas; ISU Vice President Kent Tingey. Photo courtesy of Idaho State University.

Portneuf Medical Center CEO Dan Ordyna discusses the medical center’s $2.5 million gift to the Pocatello Family Medicine Residency. Seated: Dr. William Woodhouse, Family Practice Residency; ISU President Arthur Vailas; and ISU Vice President Kent Tingey. Photo courtesy of Idaho State University.

Portneuf Medical Center is donating $2.5 million to the Idaho State University Family Medicine Residency programs. The gift was announced at a press conference on Dec. 7.

Portneuf Medical Center has been a supporter of ISU for a decade, donating more than $20 million and providing sponsorships, scholarships, and program and academic support university-wide.

