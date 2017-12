Suzy Hewlett will retire on Dec. 15 from her position as assistant secretary treasurer for the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District after 26 years of service. Hewlett started in the district’s collection department in 1991 and worked her way through the platting department, water record and IT departments, assuming the position of assistant secretary treasurer in June 2008.

