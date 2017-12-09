Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Twin towers could would span Broad Street (access required)

Twin towers could would span Broad Street (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 9, 2017 0

Boise City Council member Scot Ludwig plans to put an exclamation point on recent Broad Street improvements with linked 11- and nine-story towers that would span the road. The city has in recent months added pedestrian-friendly, event-friendly and environmentally friendly features to five blocks of the street, and developer Mike Brown is putting the finishing touches ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo