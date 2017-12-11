Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Eight promoted at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Eight promoted at D.A. Davidson & Co.

By: IBR Staff December 11, 2017 0

Jenny Peterson

Jenny Peterson

Three members of the D.A. Davidson & Co. wealth management group in Boise have been promoted.

Creig Ohman

Creig Ohman

Jenny Peterson has been promoted to senior vice president, financial advisor.

Creig Ohman has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

James Ripley

James Ripley

And James Ripley has been promoted to associate vice president, financial advisor.

Joel Bowlby

Joel Bowlby

In the Coeur d’Alene office’s wealth management group, Joel Bowlby has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

Kendell Jenks

Kendell Jenks

At the Lewiston and Moscow D.A. Davidson & Co. offices, four members of the wealth management groups have been promoted.

Jeremy Nesset

Jeremy Nesset

Kendell Jenks has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

Jeremy Nesset has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

Brad Rice

Brad Rice

Brad Rice has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

And Steve Wesner has been promoted to associate

Steve Wesner

Steve Wesner

vice president, financial advisor.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo