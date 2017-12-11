Eight promoted at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Three members of the D.A. Davidson & Co. wealth management group in Boise have been promoted.

Jenny Peterson has been promoted to senior vice president, financial advisor.

Creig Ohman has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

And James Ripley has been promoted to associate vice president, financial advisor.

In the Coeur d’Alene office’s wealth management group, Joel Bowlby has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

At the Lewiston and Moscow D.A. Davidson & Co. offices, four members of the wealth management groups have been promoted.

Kendell Jenks has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

Jeremy Nesset has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

Brad Rice has been promoted to vice president, financial advisor.

And Steve Wesner has been promoted to associate

vice president, financial advisor.