Joan Agee selected as president-elect for the Nurse Leaders of Idaho

Joan Agee has been selected as the president-elect for the Nurse Leaders of Idaho. Agee’s two-year term as president-elect of the statewide organization starts in January, followed by a two-year term as president.

Agee is the chief nursing officer at St. Luke’s Nampa. Previously, she served as the vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and director of perioperative services at St. Joseph Medical Center and Alaska Regional Medical Center in Anchorage, AK.

She holds a doctor of nursing practice in healthcare leadership from Gonzaga University, a master’s degree of science in nursing from Idaho State University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Alaska. She is nationally certified in perioperative nursing.

Agee serves as a board member for the Idaho Alliance of Nurse Leaders, is the Idaho State Advocacy Captain for the National COPD Foundation, and is a member of the American Nurses Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives.