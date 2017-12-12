Derek Dicker appointed VP and general manager of the storage business unit at Micron

Derek Dicker has been appointedvice president and general manager of the storage business unit at Micron. Dicker will be responsible for leading and expanding Micron’s solid-state storage business. This includes building storage solutions to address the growing opportunity in large market segments like cloud, enterprise and client computing. He will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer.

Dicker has 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including sales, marketing and executive roles at Intel, IDT, PMC-Sierra and Microsemi Corporation. Most recently, he served as vice president and business unit manager of performance storage at Microsemi, where he led a global organization and drove all general management functions.

Dicker holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.