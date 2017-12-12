Quantcast
Planning a company holiday party? Here’s how to keep it harassment-free (access required)

By: Andrea J. Rosholt December 12, 2017 0

The shenanigans that occur at office holiday parties are often the subject of movie plots, memes and inside jokes among co-workers. In today’s culture, however, these shenanigans can serve as the basis for a claim of sexual harassment or other related misconduct.  Worse yet, this year’s holiday party shenanigans could be tomorrow’s headlines.  As a direct ...

