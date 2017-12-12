SBA Boise District Office collaborates with local leaders to host Idaho Women’s Business Center
By: IBR Staff
December 12, 2017
4:04 pm Tue, December 12, 2017
Idaho Business Review
(L-r) SBA Boise Deputy Director Shannon Madsen, Idaho-Women In Leadership (I-WIL) Program Director Amanda Visosky, Zions Bank Resource Center Director Karen Applegren, SBA Boise District Director Gary Eisenbraun, I-WIL Executive Director Debbie Field, Boise State University Director of Economic Development CeCe Gassner, Idaho First Lady Lori Otter, U.S. Senate Small Business Committee Members Meredith West and Suzanne Wrasse and Idaho Small Business Development Center Director Katie Sewell. Photo courtesy of the SBA Boise District Office.
The U.S. Small Business Administration Boise District Office collaborated with local leaders to identify potential hosts and directors for the Idaho Women’s Business Center and to educated local organizations on the upcoming Women’s Business Center grant opportunity.
The WBC seeks to help women entrepreneurs in the community. The group held a roundtable of local women leaders at the Statehouse in December to discuss women’s business.