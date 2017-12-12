Quantcast
The Good Neighbor Authority program recognized at 2017 Regional Forester Honor Awards

December 12, 2017

GNA team members from NPClwNFs and IDL are joined by Forest Service leadership during the presentation of their Regional Forester Honor Award. (l-r) Kurt Steele, Cheryl Probert, Mark Craig, Dan Fabbi, Mike Ward, Jon Songster, Scott Godfrey, Bob Helmer, Leanne Marten, David Schmid, and Jane Darnell. Photo by Joni Packard, USFS.

The Good Neighbor Authority program coordinated by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Idaho Department of Lands was one of two local programs recently recognized at the 2017 Regional Forester Honor Awards, an annual awards program that recognizes significant contributions to the U.S. Forest Service mission. The Good Neighbor Authority program was honored with the Excelling as a High-Performing Agency award.

Good Neighbor Authority allows the U.S. Forest Service to partner with state land agencies to accomplish restoration work across land jurisdictions. The revenue generated by GNA projects is then used to accomplish additional forest management projects and continue the program in a self–sustaining manner. While GNA is nationwide in scope, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Idaho Department of Lands have led the way in its use.

