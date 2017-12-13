Quantcast
Andy Pennington named publisher at Idaho Falls newspaper

By: The Associated Press December 13, 2017 0

Andy Pennington has been named the new publisher of the Idaho Falls Post Register.

The eastern Idaho newspaper reports that Adams Publishing Group announced the new hire on Dec. 12.

Pennington has served as the publisher of the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello since 2012. For the past two years, he’s overseen the Rexburg Standard Journal and the Teton Valley News. Pennington replaces Roger Plothow, who has been the newspaper’s publisher since 2002 after former publisher Jerry Brady announced he would run for governor.

Family-owned Adams Publishing Group bought the Post Register in 2015 and later purchased several Idaho newspapers, including the Idaho State Journal, earlier this year.

