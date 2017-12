Don Gunner has been promoted to vice president branch manager at the Boise Vista branch of D. L. Evans Bank. Gunner has 36 years of banking and commercial lending experience.

Gunner volunteers at the Boise YMCA Strong Kids, Junior Achievement of Idaho, Boise NoonOptimist Club and Operation Wishbook, and he is a board member and treasurer for the Boise Hive and treasurer for BNI-Downtown Professionals.