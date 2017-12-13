Quantcast
Vacasa claims a chunk of former Simplot space at One Cap Center (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 13, 2017

Vacasa will fill part of the former J.R. Simplot Co. office space at One Capital Center as the nation’s second largest vacation home management company doubles the size of its Boise office. Vacasa is headquartered in Portland but has a second central office in downtown Boise, where the company’s finance office, human resources, corporate development and ...

